The Pennsylvania Legislature took steps this week to begin rolling back Gov. Tom Wolf’s closure of many businesses during the coronavirus pandemic – a move Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine called “reckless and irresponsible.”
Like the complex and deadly virus we’re confronting, our response cannot be simplistic and our elected officials must avoid the urge to play politics over allowing safety steps to continue.
We do not support shifting oversight of the state’s coronavirus response to a task force of legislators and other elected or appointed officials – as Senate Bill 327 would do. The health department and our hospitals should have the responsibility of developing and implementing the state’s COVID-19 response – in conjunction with the governor.
The House passed Senate Bill 613 with an amendment to require the state to develop a plan based on national information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that would spell out what businesses are required to do in a push to get more of them reopened.
We want to see our advertisers back in operation as soon as possible. However, we oppose any effort that would force Pennsylvania to follow a national model that might not reflect the circumstances we’re seeing here. What is done in New York City might not be necessary in Johnstown, but steps followed in a low-COVID-19 area might not go far enough.
The governor’s strong social-distancing policy is having the intended effect of reducing the spread of COVID-19.
Still, the public deserves more openness concerning specific areas of the impact for individuals, merchants and communities.
While HIPAA regulations prohibit hospitals and the health department from identifying patients of COVID-19 or any other ailment, we would like to have more data about ages, genders and circumstances involved with positive tests.
With Tuesday’s first virus death associated with Cambria County, we were able to report that the person was not treated in Cambria nor did the person pass away in a local health center. Other information was guarded.
The following day, the Blair County coroner and UPMC Altoona hospital confirmed that a man in his 80s from Dysart, in northeastern Cambria County, had been treated in Altoona and had died there of COVID-19.
And we agree with those calling for greater transparency in the business waiver process, which we don’t see as a potential stumbling block to testing and treating the coronavirus.
The state Department of Community and Economic Development should report which businesses requested waivers to stay open or reopen, and why. Likewise, the lists of those approved for COVID-19 waivers and those denied should be made public.
The department should share the names of businesses cited for staying open or reopening in violation of the statewide shutdown. So far we’ve only received broad numbers.
The deadline for business waivers was Friday, and Casey Smith, a spokeswoman for the DCED, said “roughly 4%” of the state’s 1 million businesses applied for exemptions. That’s not many.
She said the Wolf administration granted 7,183 waivers, denied 14,292 and determined that 12,054 of the waiver requests were for activities that were permitted and therefore didn’t require waivers as of Tuesday, as our John Finnerty reported.
Supporters of more waiver openness say the process benefits big-box stores at the expense of small, local retailers.
We’ve heard the same from area merchants, including the owner of Fairfield Avenue Notary Service in Johnstown.
Richard Pletcher says his fishing license sales are way behind past years, and he is not permitted to sell bait and tackle – even as the state opened trout season 11 days early to bring down crowds associated with the traditional Saturday start.
Transparency is needed to assure local merchants that the necessary precautions are being handled in an equitable manner.
We applaud the caution and single-minded focus shown by Wolf, Levine and others in Pennsylvania leadership to slow the spread and flatten the so-called coronavirus curve.
Levine noted that this is not a time for celebration or an easing of restrictions – including on businesses. We’re a long way from the end of this problem.
Businesses and their furloughed workers need to have patience while the health professionals tackle this crisis – as painful as that might be in the short term.
We knew this wouldn’t be easy. It’s too early to begin acting like the pandemic is over.
Keep the protective curtain in place, but allow those affected to get a peak behind that curtain to see how and why these important decisions are being made.
