The story of Easter is one of new life, of emerging from the darkness into light.
On this Easter that is unlike any in our memories – thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and its growing impact on our lives – we all need that message of hope.
And the assurance that even this darkness will be overcome.
Senior Pastor James Gay, of Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship, said his Easter message will include a discussion of the crucifixion of Jesus – which led to his resurrection as celebrated by Christians of all denominations.
“It’s the greatest expression of love,” Gay told reporter Kelly Urban. “It’s also a reminder of death, but that death doesn’t lead to despair, that death leads to not only life, but abundant life, which leads to everlasting life.”
We couldn’t be blamed for feeling despair in these unprecedented times.
COVID-19 has reached every county in Pennsylvania, and claimed thousands of lives – more in New York City than the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Most of those who contract this new coronavirus suffer alone in quarantine, and the dying pass on without the comfort of loved ones at their sides.
The virus has struck at all levels of society, from those in poverty to the very wealthy. From the anonymous to the famous – including world leaders and their families.
COVID-19 has devastated our economy, with non-essential businesses closed to slow the spread of the contagious virus and even hospitals – the most critical of institutions during a pandemic – forced to furlough staff and reduce hours.
Health workers face the constant risk of contracting the coronavirus and taking it home to their families – even as they care for the sick and dying, using all their skill and compassion.
Families are cut off from loved ones in medical centers and nursing homes. Moms give birth without fathers to support them. Children engage in medical treatment without parents there to offer comfort.
Students are staying safe at home, but missing out on much of their educational experiences. Scholastic and collegiate athletes were unable to fulfill the dreams for which they had worked.
Large gatherings are banned to keep the virus from spreading.
Even churches have closed their doors during the holiest week of the year.
But wait ...
The light finds a way.
Pastors are gathering their congregations through live-streaming video services, or drive-up worship.
Candy and flower shops greet their customers on the sidewalk or ship directly to homes.
We’re making safety masks by the thousands and delivering them to hospitals, emergency responders and the folks next door.
Neighbors shout to one another to maintain a sense of community. Some pose on their porches for photographs – from a safe distance.
Folks have turned to social media for creative expression and connection: Songs, dance, poetry, literature.
We share moments on video platforms rather than being there in person.
It is not the same. Sometimes it hurts, deeply.
But, it is not the end.
In so many way, we see hope where there might only have been sorrow, light emerging through the shadows of this virus.
Mark Bartchak, bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown, said the Easter message is right there for everyone – despite the challenges we’re facing.
“Even in the darkest times, even in the times when we feel that the Lord is far away, or we have run from him,” Bartchak said, “Jesus appears to us and says, ‘Peace be with you.’ ”
Easter reminds us that no tomb can hold us – if we have faith.
The light of hope is still shining, even in the deepest darkness many of us have ever known.
Happy Easter to you all.
