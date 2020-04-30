While area police departments report that people are generally behaving themselves out in public – controlling their emotions, wearing masks to protect others – there is concern about what’s happening behind closed doors during the coronavirus-prompted shelter-in-place period.
Somerset Borough police Chief Randy Cox said domestic calls are up “by at least 50%” in recent weeks – coinciding with the COVID-19 lockdown.
That is consistent with reports that domestic violence has risen dramatically nationally and globally, as individuals are confined in close quarters – sometimes meaning victims are locked in with their abusers – and as anxiety levels spike due to concerns about the virus.
“With people being at home more, tensions are higher within households – and that can create problems for those that may not be equipped to deal with it,” Cox said.
In an April 12 story in The Tribune-Democrat, Deb Wilson, director of the Women’s Help Center in Johnstown, said calls for help had dropped to “unheard of” levels.
But after that story ran, the center experienced a surge of calls to the local hotline – 1-800-999-7466.
The center offers help for those seeking to file for protection-from-abuse orders – which the courts are still processing – or seeking emergency shelter, which is still offered.
The Women’s Help Center also offers online group meetings or teleconferences, “giving people a chance to unwind and find ways to deescalate tension in their homes.”
We urge individuals who feel threatened at home – or those who learn that someone else might be at risk – to call the hotline.
Taking steps to reduce the chances of catching or sharing COVID-19 should not mean increased risks of facing violence in your own home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.