By now we should all know the symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever, difficulty breathing, fever, and loss of taste or smell.
But, ironically, the steps taken to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus have led to a new health problem: Suicidal thoughts.
Stay-at-home orders and social-distancing guidelines have seemed to be effective in containing the virus. But as a result, millions of Americans have lost their jobs and many businesses have shut their doors, some for good. Add in the constant news coverage of the events, including the deaths of nearly 100,000 Americans, and it’s no surprise that anxiety and despair have increased during the past few months.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stress during an infectious disease outbreak can include:
• Fear and worry about your own health and the health of your loved ones.
• Changes in sleep or eating patterns.
• Difficulty sleeping or concentrating.
• Worsening of chronic health problems.
• Worsening of mental health conditions.
• Increased use of alcohol, tobacco or other drugs.
According to Well Being Trust, a national public health group, 75,000 Americans could suffer “deaths of despair” from suicide or substance misuse as a result of the pandemic.
Counselor Ellen Stewart, of Croyle-Nielsen Therapeutic Associates, told our Dave Sutor that she is seeing “a difference in terms of intensity, frequency and duration of symptoms” associated with suicidal ideation. “Right now, those are all being heightened,” she said. “The things I really look for are helplessness and hopelessness because those are the twin sisters of grief, and loss and suffering.”
Although the number of calls to the Cambria County Lifeline is about the same as usual, outreach to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is up by about 30%, according to Byron Smith, of the Cambria County Suicide Prevention Task Force. Messages sent to the Crisis Text Line also have increased during the pandemic.
And in April, Pennsylvania established a 24/7 statewide Support & Referral Helpline to assist individuals dealing with pandemic-related anxiety.
“Our office really recognized that the conditions that Pennsylvanians were now living with really created a situation where behavioral health needs were likely to be exacerbated – social distancing, loss of employment, economic insecurity, food insecurity, cut off from other kinds of support if you’re a person who’s already been involved in therapeutic services or peer support for mental health needs, or drug and alcohol recovery needs,” said Kristen Houser, deputy secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services’ Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
“All of those things have been disrupted by the need to shelter at home.”
If you or someone you know is having a hard time coping during this pandemic, we urge you to reach out to one of the hotlines for assistance.
