The city of Johnstown learned in early April that it would receive $760,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding to offset costs associated with COVID-19.
For a municipality still working its way out of Act 47 distressed status, and facing revenue and population declines, that was some good news in the middle of a local and global health crisis.
Regardless of how much money comes from Washington, D.C., or Harrisburg, the best help for any municipality will be getting the business community moving again, said Mayor Frank Janakovic, who projected revenue losses of about 50%, or as much as $2 million, for Johnstown.
“The sooner we’re able to get businesses up and operating safely, the better it’s going to be for them and for the city,” Janakovic said.
The Johnstown region and the city especially have been sideswiped by business closures and a series of event cancellations that impact both bottom lines and the emotional well-being of residents.
The list of popular gatherings gone for this year is long, and includes Thunder in the Valley, PolkaFest, AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival, All American Amateur Baseball Association Tournament, Taste and Tour and the Ken Lantzy Finest 40 all-star football showcase – and others.
The Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions was rescheduled from mid-June to late July. We’re keeping our fingers crossed.
And if safety conditions allow, perhaps our tourism and hospitality industry can start to reawaken sometime this summer, too.
There is talk in Washington that more federal dollars may soon be made available to local municipalities – even though we all know that every relief bill digs a deeper debt hole for our government. That’s as the echo still rings from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s statement about allowing states to go bankrupt – which would in turn hurt local governments.
These are scary and uncertain times, to be sure.
John Dubnansky, Johnstown’s community and economic development director, said the city “wouldn’t have any idea of what that impact would be to us” if the state were to slide into economic dire straits.
He added: “If the state goes bankrupt and that limits funding sources for us as a city, we can only imagine that would be a negative impact to our community.”
Johnstown Finance Director Robert Ritter said City Hall is tracking expenses related to COVID-19 – from cleaning supplies to overtime. As of late April, the total was about $17,000, or “less than I thought it would be,” Ritter said.
Soon Ritter, Dubnansky, Janakovic and other local municipal leaders will have a clearer picture of the sting they’ll feel in areas such as lost parking and tax revenue – and cost concerns related to unemployment.
Janakovic said the fortunes of the city are yoked to those of area businesses and nonprofits. His full-time job is running Alternative Community Resource Program, based in Johnstown.
“The hardship, even moreso than the city, really, is on these businesses and their employees,” he said. “And then how that affects us is the tax base – the local service tax, the real estate taxes.”
The national unemployment rate hit 14.7% at the end of April, highest since the Great Depression, with 20.5 million people losing their jobs. And while government restrictions and health warnings helped push those totals, the government likewise falls victim to that economic reality.
We are fortunate to live in a free-market system, but one with enterprise and government entwined in a co-dependent relationship of revenue, utilities and regulations.
All government entities are linked financially – from municipalities and counties up through the state and federal levels.
And businesses that rely on government services are also impacted by its decisions – such as when areas of the state can emerge from the coronavirus shutdown, and which entities were able to continue operating during the pandemic.
“If we can return fairly quickly, the downturn won’t be that much,” Ritter said. “But it’s really hard to tell right now what we’re going to experience.”
