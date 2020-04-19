For every blow delivered by the coronavirus, we’re seeing bright spots across our communities that should uplift us even as we navigate this pandemic with focus and forbearance.
Our region took a major hit with the joint cancellations of PolkaFest and Thunder in the Valley, announced late on the evening of April 9.
Then, on Friday, Johnstown Area Heritage Association announced the cancellation of its AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival, which was to be held July 31 through Aug. 1 at Peoples Natural Gas Park in downtown Johnstown.
These events provide significant cultural and economic impact for Greater Johnstown.
Business leaders expressed their disappointment at the loss of Thunder – which annually draws big crowds to the city’s downtown and areas across Cambria and neighboring counties.
In early 2020, Patrick Martella purchased the former By George Inn/Sundown Saloon – strategically located near both Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and Peoples Natural Gas Park – and renamed it Stadium Pub and Grille.
He had nixed his planned grand opening after the coronavirus shutdown, even before the news that Thunder would not be rumbling past his establishment in June.
“To me, it’s another hit to not only my business, but to downtown Johnstown business,” Martella told reporter Dave Sutor. “Whenever we looked at buying this place, we had events like Thunder, (Flood City) Music Festival, PolkaFest in mind.”
COVID-19 has had Martella wondering: “OK, what more can happen to you?”
Martella said, “This whole thing is a stressful time for everyone. I feel for not only our business, but I feel for everybody in the city. That’s a huge hit to the downtown, the economy and the city of Johnstown.”
Before the Thunder and music fest cancellations, we had already reported on the loss of Johnstown Symphony Orchestra concerts, winter playoffs and spring scholastic and collegiate sports and the Johnstown Tomahawks’ playoffs.
In the past week, we’ve added American Legion baseball, the Ken Lantzy Finest 40 all-star football game, the Path of the Flood race and Greater Johnstown youth soccer to the list.
“It’s pretty devastating. Our region has been around since 1991,” Greater Johnstown AYSO Regional Commissioner Mike Danchanko said. “To my knowledge there never has been a season canceled.”
Similar sentiments have been shared at local arts centers, among teachers and students, by merchants who have closed their doors.
But we’ve celebrated the occasional glimmer of hope.
Groups and individuals from Patton to Meyersdale are making masks for their neighbors and health centers, delivering meals to shut-ins and connecting across social media.
Churches found a way on Easter – worshiping via live-stream video, or even with parishioners gathering from the safety of their vehicles.
And on Wednesday, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown announced that Mass at St. John Gualbert Cathedral would once again be part of the Proclaim! Television Ministry broadcasts.
Even as Servpro professionals were cleaning the church to assure safety for the bishop, the camera crew and others, the cathedral’s pastor, the Very Rev. James F. Crookston, was declaring the announcement “our hallelujah moment.”
There will be no congregation present for the Sunday broadcasts at 11 a.m. on WATM ABC 23 and 9 p.m. on Atlantic Broadband channel 9.
But St. John Gualbert parishioners will see the inside of their church for the first time in weeks, while the community should embrace this as a small step back toward normal.
“The bishop isn’t going to come every week, but I’m hoping to have three priests to concelebrate the Mass, with one of them giving the message,” Crookston told reporter Kelly Urban. “There will be this visual connection live where people can see their pastor right there on television.”
Easing of some business restrictions could provide more moments to celebrate – provided we continue to take the steps that have helped slow the spread of COVID-19.
Washing hands frequently. Staying home as much as possible. Wearing masks when in public.
Employing caution and patience – because we’re nowhere near the end of this coronavirus road.
But along the way, let’s make sure to embrace those “hallelujah” moments.
That’s what will get us through.
