A traditional celebration in Ebensburg Borough honoring the service and sacrifice of veterans will have a different look this year.
Due to coronavirus concerns and restrictions on public gatherings, the borough’s Memorial Day ceremony in Veterans Park has been canceled.
In its place, plans are underway to host a roving parade that will travel the streets of Ebensburg so that residents may still participate by watching from their front yards, front porches or their windows.
The parade will be held at 10 a.m. May 25.
Organizers are working to finalize a route than can best accommodate participating emergency vehicles and would include as many areas of town as possible.
The roving parade route will be announced once it’s completed.
The annual parade and Memorial Day ceremony are sponsored by VFW Post 4963 and American Legion Post 363.
Members of both organizations will host a small gathering at Veterans Park, following the parade, for a final salute and wreath laying.
“Anything people can do to help remember the men and women that have sacrificed is appreciated,” said Robert Slebodnick, commander of VFW Post 4963. “Ebensburg’s Memorial Day parade and ceremony is a very special tribute to those who have served and sacrificed from the American Revolution to our current generation of service members.”
Any businesses, organizations, military service men and women, and classic vehicle owners who would like to participate in the parade are asked to contact the Ebensburg Borough office at 814-472-8414.
Walking groups and bands will not be accepted this year.
Those participating will assemble from 9 to 10 a.m. May 25 at Admiral Peary Vo-Tech School, 948 Ben Franklin Highway, Ebensburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.