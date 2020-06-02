EBENSBURG – The Ebensburg Borough Swimming Pool will reopen on June 13, borough officials announced Tuesday, but a number of restrictions will remain in place throughout the summer because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Use of the pool this summer will be limited to permanent residents of Central Cambria School District, which encompasses Ebensburg Borough, Cambria Township and Jackson Township.
Capacity will be limited to 200 people, and social distancing regulations will be enforced.
Admission will be by pre-sold pool passes only. Passes can be purchased before Opening Day at the Young Peoples Community Center, 300 Prave St., or on or after Opening Day at the pool, 151 Swimming Pool Rd. Passes can be purchased for the entire summer or for multiple visits, but one-day passes will not be available.
All patrons and staff will have their temperatures checked before entering. All adults will be required to wear face masks upon entering the facility and while walking around the pool area.
Children will not be required to wear masks, and nobody should wear masks while in the water.
Deck chairs will not be provided, but patrons are permitted to bring their own chairs. No pool toys will be permitted.
“We know that our residents are eager to see things return to normal, and we want to have the pool open this summer,” said Dirk Johnson, the borough’s recreation director, “but we also recognize that we have to do so while keeping the safety of the community in mind. … We believe that, by implementing these few restrictions at our pool, we can provide our residents with summer fun and still safeguard everyone’s health and safety.”
Also on Tuesday, Ebensburg Borough officials announced that the Ebensburg Tennis Center, Memorial Field, Lake Rowena Field and the borough’s parks and playgrounds will reopen on Friday. The Young Peoples Community Center will reopen on Monday.
“We remind all residents that the threat from COVID-19 is not over and that basic precautions are still important,” Johnson said. “All adults should still be wearing face masks, and social distancing guidelines should still be followed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.