“When things seem scary and challenging, it’s time to step up,” Tricia McFadden said.
That’s why she encouraged her children, Joey, 10, Tristan, 9, and Gianna, 5, to write messages of kindness on the sidewalk in front of their home and begin “Project: KIND2020.”
About a week ago, the trio of children wrote things such as “Be patient, be kind, be brave, have faith” on the walkway, and people passing by began to honk and wave.
That encouragement gave McFadden an idea to expand the messages.
Now the family is gathering every day to paint positive messages on rocks that they are going to hide around Ebensburg, Lake Rowena and the Ghost Town Trail when the weather gets better.
The McFadden’s are also writing three letters a day to firefighters, police, doctors, ambulance services and veterinarians.
“We wanted to do it because at this time a lot of people are helping and we just want to thank them because they’re helping us,” Joey said.
He’s also thankful for the recognition his family has received for starting this work and said he hopes it spreads to others.
McFadden explained that one of her sources of inspiration for the project is a famous quote from Fred Rogers about being the “helpers” during dark times.
“We can do that even if it’s small, like making hope rocks or writing letters,” McFadden said.
Another inspiration is the Franciscan values of St. Francis University, where she’s an assistant professor and the university motto “Become that someone,” which is inspired by the story of Maurice Stokes and Jack Twyman.
According to McFadden, when an injury on the basketball court left Stokes with serious challenges ahead of him, Twyman stepped up to help his friend in need.
“Maurice was on his own, something had to be done and somebody had to do it,” Twyman is quoted saying about the situation. “I was the only one that was there, so I became that someone.”
Until Stokes died in 1970, Twyman served as his legal guardian, took responsibility for his medical expenses and assisted his friend any way he could.
Being the “helpers” and “that someone” in times of need is a message McFadden said she wants to instill in her children and spread to others with “Project: KIND2020.”
She added that she wants her children to know that they can be the difference makers in the world and that they don’t have to rely on other people to do that.
But the project is more than just a source of inspiration right now, according to McFadden.
Having her whole family at home has also allowed them to bond more than before the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said they’ve had more family dinners now than they did before the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Tom Wolf, and she’s appreciative of that.
Tristan said he’s also enjoying the uninterrupted time he gets with his siblings and parents.
“It’s nice to be together,” he said.
McFadden said she’s considering expanding the effort further as well, but isn’t quite sure what that will look like right now.
She’s considered the possibility of a nonprofit, but McFadden said what she knows for sure is that she wants whatever it is to be a positive force in the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.