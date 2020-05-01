Ebensburg Borough officials announced Friday that the borough’s traditional Memorial Day Parade, the Memorial Day service in Veterans Memorial Park and Wheels & Wings have been canceled for 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting restrictions on large gatherings.
“It’s a difficult decision to cancel Memorial Day ceremonies because of the significance of the day,” Mayor Randy Datsko said. “I encourage all residents to display the American flag all weekend and to remember in their own way those who sacrificed for our country.”
It is expected that Ebensburg’s American Legion and VFW posts will conduct a smaller Memorial Day ceremony in Veterans Memorial Park; plans are also being made for a smaller “roving parade” through the borough that will allow participants to practice social distancing, borough officials said.
Memorial Day is May 25.
Wheels & Wings, an annual kickoff event for Johnstown’s Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally, had been scheduled for June 25. Thunder in the Valley has also been canceled for 2020.
“We wanted to wait as long as we could before making a final decision,” said Danea Koss, Ebensburg’s community development director, “but we are out of time now for all of the planning that Wheels & Wings requires.”
Also, it was announced Friday that the Ebensburg Borough Swimming Pool will not open for the season on Memorial Day as scheduled. Dirk Johnson, Ebensburg’s recreation director, said the pool will be ready to open if and when COVID-19 restrictions on pools are lifted.
Koss said decisions have not yet been made about whether to cancel several other Ebensburg events, including Ebensburg PotatoFest, Ebensburg Homecoming, Concerts in the Park and the Ebensburg Farmers’ Market.
“We have another month yet before we need to make decisions on the fate of those events,” she said.
