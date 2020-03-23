Ebensburg Borough announced on Monday that a state of emergency has been declared in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, allowing for several changes to the borough’s operations in order to protect the health of its residents and employees.
While all borough employees are continuing to work during the emergency, the borough office, 300 W. High St., has been closed to the public. Payments for utility bills, parking tickets, permits and other purposes can be left in the drop box at the office’s front door or made online, through the mail or by telephone. All contact with borough employees is to be done by email or telephone.
Future meetings of Ebensburg Borough Council and all borough boards and commissions will be held by teleconference. Residents can join those teleconferences using the telephone numbers and access codes that will be published on the borough’s website, www.ebensburgpa.com, for each meeting.
Ebensburg is nearing the end of a borough-wide sewer replacement project. All sewer lateral compliance and enforcement has been suspended, and all surcharges and penalties are temporarily lifted. The deadlines for mandatory sewer compliance will be extended.
The Young Peoples Community Center and the Ebensburg Tennis Center have been closed, but all outdoor playgrounds remained open as of Monday. The borough’s swimming pool is not scheduled to open until May 23, and a decision has not yet been made about whether it will open as scheduled.
“It is impossible to predict how long this emergency will last,” Mayor Randy Datsko said. “We urge all residents to abide by the directives issued by state and federal governments and to follow the borough’s website and Facebook page for changing local conditions. … The borough’s website, www.ebensburgpa.com, contains a wealth of information about borough operations during this emergency.”
Police operations will not be limited, but methods of communication and service for non-life-threatening calls will change; officers may limit their own access to confined areas, including homes and businesses, and may ask callers to meet outside in order to maintain social distance. Borough officials asked residents to be honest about any illnesses or symptoms when requesting assistance from first responders.
Garbage and recycling collection has not been affected.
