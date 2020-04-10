With many communities cancelling Easter parades and egg hunts because of COVID-19, one Johnstown family is bringing the Easter Bunny to families shut-in during the pandemic.
Renae Billow, dressed as the Easter Bunny, and her three boys are visiting neighbors handing out Easter eggs.
The idea was hatched when The Galleria in Richland Township closed due to virus concerns.
“My boys were upset that we couldn’t see the Easter Bunny at the mall this year,” Billow said. “A lot of kids missed seeing the Easter Bunny. We had to find a way to bring the bunny to them.”
Billow, dressed as the Easter Bunny, along with sons, Evan Benford, 1, Lukas Benford, 5 and Gino Benford, 7, last week visited neighborhoods in Johnstown, Westwood and Salix, handing out Easter eggs filled with chocolate while exercising social distancing. Word spread on Facebook and Saturday Billow will be somewhere in Richland.
“The coronavirus was the whole reason for doing this,” she said.
One day, Billow rode a dirt bike through Johnstown’s 8th Ward with Gino running along side handing out eggs.
Families welcomed the hip-a-dee-hop.
“They loved it and were so excited to see the bunny,” Billow said. “We wanted to provide some Easter joy seeing how everyone is stuck inside. Maybe we’ll make this a tradition.”
