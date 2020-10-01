The area’s early childhood education advocates said many statewide providers across the region have closed during the COVID-19 pandemic due to difficulties balancing safety guidelines and financial needs.
And that includes at least six in the Greater Johnstown area at a time many of the region’s children, particularly its poorest, need that support most, they told state Rep Frank Burns, D-East Taylor, during a Zoom forum Thursday.
“According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, there are 13 million working parents who rely on childcare ... and a lot of them are lower income parents who cannot afford to provide (it) for their children,” Cambria Regional Chamber Vice President Deb Orner said.
That’s a real concern because it’s often those eligible Pennsylvania children who miss out on early childhood education before entering kindergarten – more than 100,000 in recent years, said former state Secretary of Education Gerald Zahorchak, who now serves as education division chairman at Pitt-Johnstown. Many times, they end up starting primary school far behind their peers and never catch up, leading to issues finding jobs and other problems later in life.
Given that early childhood programs’ results have shown that they can end up saving the state money long term by reducing the number of poorly educated Pennsylvanians who’d be reliant on government assistance, it reinforces the need to better support pre-K and child care services, they told Burns Thursday.
Thursday’s panel was organized by The Learning Lamp and Pennsylvania Association for the Education of Young Children to address the growing statewide child care “crisis.” Burns and fellow candidate Howard Terndrup, an Ebensburg area Republican, were both invited to the session but only Burns was able to attend.
Burns said he’s continued to support investing more in early childhood education since he took office, recalling early one-on-one meetings about the topic with Zahorchak in 2008.
But the widespread costs of COVID-19, leaving Pennsylvania with a multi-billion dollar revenue shortfall, will make it difficult to bolster funding for anything this year, he said.
Child care is vital, Burns said – “especially in areas like ours where there are a lot of people in poverty and two parents have to work to pay bills.”
“There isn’t a single legislator down (in Harrisburg) that doesn’t support increasing funding for it, but the issue is where does that funding come from,” Burns said.
If more children who need it received early childhood education, there’s no question it would have a ripple effect that would benefit Pennsylvania in the decades to come, he added.
“But it’s hard to get a lot of legislators to think in those terms ... because they want to focus on the ‘now’ problems,” he said, calling it a short-sighted “kick-the-can-down-the-road” mentality.
Zahorchak said the state has done well increasing the enrollment of children in state-funded education programs to 32,000 in recent years.
But more than 100,0000 more still didn’t have access to it prior to entering kindergarten.
And partly because COVID-19 guidelines mandate fewer kids per classroom, centers such as the Learning Lamps’ across the region have growing waiting lists, Spangler said after the meeting.
Local childcare advocates, including Marvetta Coleman from the Philadelphia-based advocacy group Children Matter Action Fund, said that’s just part of the story.
• Zahorchak noted the need for state-recognized “high quality” childcare education programs outweighs the supply, with just 43% of licensed providers meeting standards Pennsylvania and schools expect.
• Spangler cited a need for increased “home visit” programs for families with babies and children not yet old enough for pre-K.
• Low pay – a little more than $9 an hour on average – makes it difficult for programs to attract and retain the talent able to deliver that education, advocates said, calling on the state to boost support there, too.
“Without staff, you can’t take care of the children,” Spangler said.
“My job is to lobby leadership so these workers can make the pay they deserve,” Burns responded, noting the salaries for childcare position don’t encourage people to enter the field. “When they look around now .... there are a lot of other (job) options that are easier.”
Once those jobs are viewed – and compensated – as a career, “that’s when things will change,” he said.
Terndrup, reached by telephone after the meeting, had a similar view.
“Teaching is a calling – it’s not something everyone can do,” he said. “And when you look at that kind of compensation, that certainly less than where they should be at.”
He also recognized the COVID-19 crisis doesn’t make that any easier. For much of the year, many people earning lower wages have been able to earn more to stay at home through the federal CARES Act stimulus bill, which awarded extra payments to people on unemployment during the pandemic.
“If there’s a way to help these providers help these kids get the help they need, I’d certainly support it,” Terndrup said.
During the meeting, Burns told the group state lawmakers are scrambling for ways to fill this year’s budget shortfall, part of which is due to a drop in tax revenue in 2020.
He said his biggest concern is that state officials will rely on one-time fixes and “new vices” that won’t solve Pennsylvania’s bigger issues.
“They’ll try to legalize marijuana. Different, new vices will be added to bring in revenue,” Burns said.
And those vices could only make it harder on those who are spending their days caring for other people’s children, he said.
Burns said he’s exploring other ways to support early childhood needs. He said he’s working with St. Francis University officials on an effort that would bring books from the Dollywood Foundation’s literacy-focused Imagination Library to every child under 5 years old in Cambria County.
Thursday’s forum was organized as the first in a series of election year candidate forums planned by the group, Coleman said.
“This is an opportunity to add your questions and voices to the discussion,” she told the group.
