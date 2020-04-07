Pennsylvania's opening day of trout season unexpectedly started on Tuesday morning.
The opener was slated for Saturday, April 18, but the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission moved up the date in an attempt to reduce the number of people fishing on the first day, as the state is encouraging safe social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order allows for outdoor activities. But with hundreds of thousands of fishermen often hitting streams, rivers and lakes on a traditional opening day, staying six feet away from others could be difficult.
“We realize that this announcement is another disruption to tradition, but it is in the best interest of public health and safety,” PFBC Executive Director Tim Schaeffer said in a released statement. “We have already seen that anglers and boaters across the Commonwealth are willing to adapt their behavior to include social distancing, and we ask everyone to follow their lead while enjoying outdoor activities during this challenging time.
"The trout we have been stocking have had time to spread out, and so should you.”
The commission previously canceled its early opening day – April 4 – for 18 counties in the southeast corner of the commonwealth. Those counties were then incorporated into what was scheduled to be the opening for the rest of the commonwealth on April 18.
Even with the change, the PFBC is encouraging fishermen to think through their plans and figure out if they can still practice safe social distancing, especially if they might be joined by children and elderly family members.
“The best thing you can do is realize now that we all need to take this seriously and ask yourself, 'What does my typical opening day of trout season look like?' ” Mike Parker, the commission's communications director, said during a telephone interview last week. “What has it looked like in the past? Then decide if you could really pull that off this year while practicing social distancing.”
'Kids are home'
PFBC's decision will alter – at least for this year – many longstanding traditions of state fishermen, as related to opening day, such as road trips and camping.
But Len Lichvar, an outdoors writer from Boswell, sees the early start as a “golden opportunity” to get children more involved in fishing.
“It's a great idea because, guess what, the kids are home from school,” Lichvar said. “Here's an opportunity for them – at least those that are anglers or at least would like to try this – now they have an opportunity to go out there and not be encumbered by having just one day on a Saturday to go and then have to go back to school the next week and not be able to experience it.”
More than 500,000 fishermen purchased trout/salmon permits – to go along with their regular fishing license – in 2019, Parker said. Assuming most of them go out on opening day and when counting unlicensed children, Parker estimated upwards of 700,000 people usually fish that first Saturday.
With the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission had been stocking fish at an accelerated pace in order to get ready, using only PFBC members and no volunteers.
“For now, the goal is to get as many fish into the water as possible,” Parker said. “On March 30, we had 1.6 million trout already stocked into the waters. That was 400,000 trout ahead of the same date last year. The total number is still 3.2 million. And we're going to try to get as many fish as we can. It will be as close to that total number as we can get.”
Lichvar added: “The fish don't know it's opening day. The fish were out there, so why not utilize them to the best opportunity?”
'Will never recuperate'
Businesses that rely on the opening day of trout for much of their revenue have already been affected.
In a given year, Fairfield Avenue Notary Service usually sells between 700 and 1,000 licenses, with most coming in the days right before the start of trout season. The notary, located in Johnstown's West End, had only processed about 150, while not being permitted to sell fishing equipment because it is considered a nonessential business by the governor's order.
“From two days before trout until the first week of trout has already passed is probably a third of my business in the shop,” owner Richard Pletcher said. “I wasn't able to order any bait. I cannot sell bait. I cannot even sell any hunting or fishing licenses.”
Pletcher must keep his business closed until at least April 30, other than selling firearms and ammunition, meaning he will likely lose out on all his fishing-generated revenue this spring.
“I will never recuperate from that fishing season this year,” he said.
But larger stores can still sell licenses.
“How is Walmart allowed to sell hunting and fishing, and go about their daily activities, but all of the small businesses have got to shut down and don't sell nothing?” Pletcher asked. “I just don't think that's essential, life-threatening. They're able to sell everything they sell in their store, all businesses got to shut down because the government said so.”
