Louis Blum, 87, of Dysart, has been identified as Cambria County's first COVID-19 death.
Blair County Coroner Patricia Ross says Blum was being treated at UPMC Altoona for respiratory distress.
Blum tested positive at the hospital.
Positive coronavirus cases and deaths among those who tested positive are reported in a patient's county of residence, the state Department of Health says.
The health department on Tuesday confirmed Cambria's first coronavirus death.
Dysart is located in Dean Township in northeastern Cambria County.
