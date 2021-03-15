The tone was optimistic as about 40 Cambria County school district administrators and municipal officials met remotely Monday with state leaders concerning COVID-19 vaccines.
Representatives of the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency joined a conference call organized by Cambria County EMA coordinator Art Martynuska.
“A lot more vaccine is coming out, but I think we’re going to see more in the next couple of weeks as well,” PEMA Western Director Phil Barker said. “We’ve been looking at some activities here, and we’ll be meeting with counties in Western (Pennsylvania) on Wednesday to give an update as well as (outlining) some of the approaches to the vaccination centers that we’re looking at as well.
“It’s all planning, and it’s a pretty dynamic process. It does tend to change, but I know we’re heading down the right track with the increased amount of vaccines.”
Perry Fox, the Southwest public health preparedness coordinator with the state Department of Health's Health Care Coalition, noted that as more vaccines are distributed, a path to getting the state’s educators immunized against the novel coronavirus is among the priorities.
The state has designated the new single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for distribution to educators.
“Pennsylvania saw 970,000 doses of vaccine come in just literally overnight a couple of weeks ago,” Fox said. “That decision to use that vaccine and focus on the education groups, through the (intermediate units), the intent of that program is to get the teachers vaccinated and the students back to some semblance to an in-person education."
Fox told the panel that 53,000 educators had received their shots as of Sunday night.
“If we’re all looking at schools reopening, day-cares reopening, and getting back to normal, we’ve got a good start going here,” Fox said.
Fox also was optimistic that residents in need of vaccines who may not have the technological means to navigate the current system will be able to get scheduled for shots.
“I think we’re going to see more and more of the groups we’re concerned about for the last months get their vaccine,” he said.
For Martynuska, getting the word out to the county’s residents is still a chief concern.
“We’re developing messaging for those folks who may be hesitant about getting the vaccine, so we’ll be getting that out,” Martynuska said. “We may even go so far as to reach out to emergency responder partners throughout the county to go door-to-door to get this information out to people who may need educated on the message of the vaccine.”
While the message was that there is still work to be done, the outlook is far more positive than at this time last year – or even just a few weeks ago.
“On March 18, 2020, Cambria County declared a state of emergency,” President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said. “It’s been a long year for our families, schools, municipalities, our first responders and EMAs. This past year, Cambria County EMA coordinator Art Martynuska and his team have been on the forefront to provide assistance to municipalities, school districts and the residents of Cambria County.”
Chernisky continued: “There’s light at the end of the tunnel. Vaccines are becoming available, and this is good news. I want to encourage everyone to take precautions until the end of this pandemic.”
