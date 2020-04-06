CamTran bus driver

A bus driver for CamTran wears a mask for safety as she drives her route through downtown Johnstown on Monday, April 6, 2020.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

A bus driver for CamTran wears a mask for safety as she drives her route through downtown Johnstown on Monday, April 6, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you