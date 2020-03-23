Drive-thru confessions

Father Mark Begley, of Our Mother of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church in Westmont, offered drive-up curbside confessions from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

