Dr. Fayez Assad

The entire world has been enduring an endless nightmare called COVID-19. Lots of us have questions about the nature of this brutal, novel virus.
“How can we avoid getting it?”
“How can we get rid of it?”
Others are left asking: “When and how will it finally come to an end?”
Those of us who are guided by a higher power ask: “What type of sins have we committed to deserve this punishment from the Almighty?” and “What message is behind this pandemic, oh, Lord?”
While all these questions are legitimate and logical, and some have been answered or are on their way to be answered, I am left with: “What have we learned from this pandemic-thus far?”
• The first lesson we learned is how weak and vulnerable we are.
Although we live in an era of unsurpassed technological advancement and sophisticated weapons and ammunitions, have the ability to build skyscrapers reaching as far as the eye can see and traveled to the moon in a short period of time, we are puzzled (and I really want to say defeated) by this, highly contagious and destructive virus that is barely seen with an electron microscope.
The bottom line is we need more knowledge – which at this point is stronger than any weapon. Will we continue this hyper need for knowledge after this pandemic leaves us?
• The second lesson we learned involves something we already know – never burn bridges.
The world finally woke up to the realization that we need each other.
We live together on the same planet, drink the same water and breathe the same air. We are faced with a virus that doesn’t discriminate among nations, ethnic backgrounds, education, religions or socio-economic status.
COVID 19 doesn’t care who you are. Nations that have been at war with each other are now forced to communicate to fight a bigger and more dangerous enemy.
Who knows what will happen post COVID 19? Will we continue this sentiment of loving our neighbors and pinky promise each other to share resources and intelligence?
• The third lesson we learned is social distancing.
We are now mandated to stay home for long periods of time. Some of us have children that we now have to keep entertained and out of trouble. And more important, keep comforted – even though we, too, are anxious and uneasy.
We have pets that are shocked to see us at 11 a.m. After all, we are taking away from their mischievous “plans.”
Social distancing is also making us think about concerns that have never crossed our minds before (at least my mind) – like, how are we going to get our haircut when all the barbers are closed?
We are learning to be conservative with our resources such as bread, water and toilet paper because we don’t know what the next couple of months will look like.
With social distancing, in our family units, we find ourselves talking to each other more and opting to talk instead of watching television because the only thing on all the channels involves news of this pandemic. We learned that 10 is the magic number – nothing more, but better less. Will this social distancing result in more babies being born, more pets being adopted and more divorces since couples are forced to spend more time together?
• The fourth lesson we learned is we need to improve our social hygiene habits or adopt new ones.
No more hand shaking when meeting or congratulating someone – instead, giving an elbow rub or a feet tap. No more kissing your mom on her birthday but instead – blowing air kisses via FaceTime.
We have to practice our coughing and sneezing etiquette. God forbid our allergies act up in front of people and we let go of a cough or sneeze inadvertently and get accused of bioterrorism.
I never imagined that I would be a witness to the president or the secretary of health teach us how to wash our hands properly. Were most of us absent during that lesson in elementary school?
Probably the most difficult habit for me to break is touching my face. I never realized how many times I touch my face during the day. I am constantly telling my staff, “don’t touch your face”; but am I really just reminding myself? After all this is over, will we still sing the “ABC” song for 20 seconds as we wash our hands?
• The fifth lesson this pandemic is teaching us involves our behavior during chaos.
We have witnessed different behaviors of people – some great and heartwarming, others detestable and saddening. We saw our white coat army of individuals – the doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel – sacrificing their health and risking their lives for months in order to answer the call to save others.
We also witnessed first hand people’s lack of compassion and concern for others with the empty store shelves and inflated prices for soap, sanitizers and paper products. We were reminded of our parents and grandparents’ fragility and how we, adult children, are now the ones who have to ease their minds and let them know that everything will be OK.
We also witnessed the young’s blatant disregard for the rules, because they kept hearing that this disease attacks mainly the elderly and compromised. We saw firsthand what heightened anxiety does to people: random shootings and fights.
We are relying more heavily on our church fathers for guidance and comfort – even if it is through a Zoom meeting.
Finally, this pandemic has taught us and continues to teach us many valuable lessons – but what will the world post COVID-19 be like?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.