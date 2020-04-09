Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center is cutting employee work hours and has placed dozens on temporary, partial-pay leave because of lower volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic response.
“Like all hospitals, in addition to fighting COVID-19 on the front lines of patient care, we have to manage the business impact we are experiencing due to significant decreases in volume and the utilization of services,” the hospital said in a press release.
“Declines in utilization are a result of people staying home and practicing smart social distancing, and also because of our decision to reschedule elective and non-urgent procedures, when clinically feasible, in an effort to preserve critical resources needed to care for patients during this global pandemic.”
Staff hours have been cut to align with patient volume and the level of care they require, the statement says.
In addition, 2% of employees have been placed on temporary leave, with 25% pay.
Based on employment figures released in Memorial's most recent community benefits report, the leave would affect about 50 people.
“These are very hard decisions to make, and we are incredibly sensitive to the impact they have on our employees,” the press release said. “However, these are necessary measures to ensure we are maximizing our resources and supporting our teams on the front lines of battling COVID-19.”
Employees affected by the cutbacks are offered support through LifePoint Health’s Connecting Our Resources to Employees Crisis Initiative.
The CORE program is a comprehensive response to how the pandemic is impacting LifePoint employees across the nation.
It includes the partial pay for employees on temporary leave, COVID-19 sick pay, child and elder care stipends, a fund for employees experiencing financial hardship and unlimited employee assistance program services.
“Investments in these resources have been funded, in part, by temporary salary reductions across LifePoint’s Health Support Center employees and hospital leadership teams, including ours,” the hospital said.
“We thank our staff members across departments for their work in keeping one another and our patients safe during this unprecedented time, and we thank our community for their ongoing support of our heroic staff.”
