There were five COVID-19 deaths and 149 new cases Monday across the eight-county region, as the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported fewer than 2,000 new cases for the first time since Nov. 1.
There were 1,945 new cases and 23 additional deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 896,086 cases and 23,119 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck the state in March.
Cambria, Blair, Indiana, Clearfield and Centre counties each added one death Monday. There were no new deaths in Somerset, Bedford or Westmoreland county.
Cambria County added 29 cases, Somerset County added seven cases, Bedford County added six cases, Blair County added 14 cases, Indiana County added 11 cases, Clearfield County added five cases, Centre County added 25 cases and Westmoreland County added 52 cases.
Although there have usually been fewer new cases reported on Monday because of less testing on weekends, Monday’s report brings the rolling seven-day average to 3,323 cases a day – also the fewest since early November.
Statewide hospitalizations increased slightly on Monday, with fewer than 60 COVID-19 patients in Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford hospitals. The report included nine patients in intensive care units and seven patients on ventilators or breathing machines.
The state total was 2,447 hospitalizations on Monday, up by 99 patients from Sunday. There were 504 patients in ICUs and 265 with mechanical breathing assistance.
