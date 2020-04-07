Leaders at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in downtown Johnstown said Tuesday that the church’s pet food pantry will be open as scheduled in April.
The church, which is located at 335 Locust St., will open its pet food pantry from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 14, 15 and 16.
On Monday, the Humane Society of Cambria County announced that it was launching an emergency pet food pantry in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting societal shutdown, thereby providing a second option for Johnstown-area residents in need of pet food.
“We are asking that everyone using a pantry for pet food use either St. Mark’s or the Humane Society, but not both, so that our limited resources can reach the most animals,” said the Rev. Nancy Threadgill, of St. Mark’s.
The Humane Society’s pantry will offer weekly pickups of pet food from noon to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. Fridays at the shelter, which is located at 743 Galleria Drive Extension in Richland Township. Also, weekly deliveries will be offered to those who don’t have access to transportation.
Those who are in need of pet food and want to get it from the humane society’s pantry should call 814-535-6116 and speak to a staff member there or leave a message with their contact information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.