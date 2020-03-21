Suzanne Updyke, of Johnstown, is stepping up to help the Red Cross meet the dire need for blood in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
A severe shortage has been caused by blood drive cancellations – as workplaces, college campuses and schools are temporarily closed.
Updyke donated her B-negative blood on Friday at the donation center, 250 Jari Drive, in Richland Township.
“It was a no brainer for me to come today,” she said. “I put it on Snapchat. I said, ‘You guys need to come out.’ "
She said a technician at the donation center reminded her that one blood donation can save three lives.
The Red Cross reported a “severe blood shortage” nationally. The latest statistics show that 6,000 blood drives have been canceled across the country, resulting in about 200,000 fewer donations.
“People are stepping up,” Regina E. Boothe Bratton, local Red Cross communications manager, said on Saturday.
Hospitals need blood daily for lifesaving transfusions for surgical patients, accident victims, new moms with complicated childbirths, patients going through cancer treatments and other health situations.
Although rare O-negative is a universal blood type for such uses, all blood types are needed, Boothe Bratton said.
The Red Cross has implemented safety protocols to make the donating process safe despite the threat of COVID-19, according to U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams.
“Social distancing doesn’t mean social disengagement,” he said.
New safety measures include:
• Checking the temperature of staff and donors before entering a donation site to make sure they are healthy.
• Providing hand sanitizer for use throughout the donation process. Sanitary gloves are provided.
• Spacing beds, where possible, to follow social distancing practices between blood donors.
For more information about donating blood call 1-800 RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
