After the decline of stock values in March because of the COVID-19 outbreak, financial advisers are bracing people for more ups and downs in their investments in the second quarter of the year.
Although there is still much uncertainty ahead, advisers are telling people not to make knee-jerk changes to their financial plans.
Gordon Smith, financial adviser and owner of Highland Financial in Johnstown, said his clients’ portfolios include investments in stocks of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
“For the person ready to retire, what you can’t do is go from being in stocks and mutual funds to a CD (bank certificate of deposit) because it will not provide you with enough income,” he said.
Smith’s advice for retirees concerned about the effect of coronavirus on the market is to stay invested.
“If you are retired, you should stay invested in what you are in,” he said. “At the market’s high, in February, it was up about 5%. Its low point was on March 23, when it went down 30.44%. To put that in perspective, last year around this time, the S&P 500 market was up 31%. So basically – you have as much in your account today as you had Jan. 1, 2019. That is positive.”
And because stock prices are low right now, it’s a good time for younger people who are just starting to save, he said.
“If you are young, this is a buying opportunity,” Smith said. “If I’m taking $100 out of pay to put into my 401(k) – it’s buying more stock than it was a month ago. That is positive for the younger person.”
‘Faith over fear’
Financial planner Samuel G. Carpenter, co-owner of Carpenter Financial Services in Johnstown, is optimistic.
“People are watching their personal investments go down, but this has happened before,” he said. “I would say don’t try to make a judgement on your lifetime income based on five weeks.”
Shortly after Carpenter started as an investment professional in 1987, Black Monday happened. Decades later, the tragedy of 9/11 shut down the stock market. In 2008 there was the Great Recession.
But all of those ended, he said.
“Historically, you take the wrong action by saying, ‘I’m going to shuck my plan of 10 years because of the past five weeks.’ You have to be able to imagine that this will end,” Carpenter said.
“In my career, there were three events similar to this that have ended. I do believe this will end too. What people have to get in their mind is, it’s faith over fear. If you really think this is the end, then you will react a certain way. But can you see until next year? Can you imagine going to a football game again, getting back to work?”
At the close of the day Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, a composite of 30 top stocks was down nearly 25% from beginning of the year, but Carpenter said he keeps his clients calm by asking them a question: How old are you?
“I would ask you, how old were you on Feb. 18, when the market was at an all-time high. And how old are you now?” he said. “That didn’t really change that much. If you had equities, you are down, but if you are 55 and you are still 55, you still have time.
“People are concerned about the equity portion of their portfolio. They are prone to believe it’s never coming back. ... If you have a high level of concern, sit with an adviser, because maybe it is awful, but in most cases if you had a plan going in, that plan should survive five weeks.”
‘It will come back’
The downturn in the market, business shutdowns and record increases in national unemployment claims are not going to recover as quickly as they occurred. Doug Puchko, president of Puchko Financial in downtown Johnstown, said he’s advising people not to yank their investments.
“It all depends on how long this pandemic goes,” Puchko said. “Do I think the economy is going to bounce back? Yes, I do. But that’s me. We had a very strong economy in February. This is going to sideline everyone for a while, but it will come back.
"This is a pandemic; this, too, shall pass. Don’t go yanking money out of the market. You have time to make it up. A majority of my clients are in a holding pattern. This isn’t going to be forever.”
Long term, the coronavirus pandemic could cause some industries to die and give rise to others, Smith said.
“The lasting effects I’m looking at are societal changes,” he said. “How will we do things differently after this? Working from home. Telehealth. Remote learning. Online buying – these things will become more important.
“Those that are in the business will be successful, their stock will be great. But, for example, department stores will be less attractive. But that’s in the long term. That’s not a today issue.”
For now, Smith said, people would make a mistake to change their investment plans out of fear.
“You don’t jump ship in the middle of a hurricane,” he said. “Changes should be made when the market calms down.”
