JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An average of 1,333 COVID-19 cases per day in Pennsylvania were reported in April for a total of 39,981 during that 30-day period, according to the state Department of Health’s monthly update on Friday.
“While COVID-19 has not gone away, the department continues to encourage Pennsylvanians to use good public health practices in their daily lives,” Acting state Secretary of Health Denise Johnson said in a release. “All of us are empowered to protect ourselves and our families by getting up to date with vaccines, getting tested, taking appropriate action if we test positive and wearing masks as appropriate to protect those around us.”
At this time, there are 651 patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania with the virus, which is a 193-person increase from April 1.
Additionally, there were 403 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus for the month.
That averages to about 14 deaths per day, according to health officials.
The state Department of Health still provides regular updates to the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. However, as of Wednesday, that’s changed from daily briefs to weekly.
The DOH report also shows vaccination rates trended upward during April after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved a second booster shot, state officials said.
There was an average of 17,369 doses per day administered for a total of 521,066 inoculations.
That’s double March’s tally .
As of Friday, all but three northeastern counties out of 67 in Pennsylvania have low community transmission levels, the CDC website shows.
