Leading doctors at UPMC Health System say they are confident the COVID-19 vaccines are coming to help stem the virus spread, but urged the community to have patience.
Dr. Graham Snyder, medical director of infection prevention, and Dr. Donald Yealy, senior medical director and chair of emergency medicine, updated patients during a virtual town hall Thursday.
“The evidence is here,” Yealy said. “We know we’ll be able to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended on Tuesday those age 65 and over should receive vaccine along with the front-line medical workers in the current Phase 1A group. That meant 3.5 million people in Pennsylvania are eligible to receive the vaccine immediately, Yealy said.
“We don’t have 3.5 million new doses of vaccine,” Yealy said. “I know that they will come. It will take patience and cooperation on your behalf and on our behalf. We want to vaccinate you.”
Earlier the same day, another group of experts discussed barriers preventing some of those very seniors from accepting the vaccine during the webinar, “Trust, Timing and COVID-19: Attitudes & Vaccine Policy.”
The program was sponsored and hosted by the Jefferson College of Population Health, which directs the Johnstown-based 1889 Center for Population Health. Billy Oglesby, interim dean of the college, hosted the program with Dr. Richard Ashworth and Justin Barclay of Tivity Health Inc. The two presented survey results collected nationally from members of the popular Silver Sneakers fitness program, which is offered through numerous Medicare plans.
Although 85% of those responding late last year said they plan to get the COVID-19, only 47% were planning to get it within the first month it’s available, Barclay said.
As leaders try to encourage more of the most at-risk population to get the shots, Barclay said, the surveys showed seniors’ trusted sources of health information are primary care physicians, local pharmacists and government health agencies, such as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health.
Primary care physician offices and local pharmacies are also the locations most seniors would prefer to get the vaccine, Barclay said.
Bringing the same message in the same words from those trusted sources and providing the vaccine in the familiar settings may help hesitant seniors receive the vaccine.
“Until their PCP, their pharmacist and their health plan are all saying the exact same thing, routinely and consistently, we are just not there,” Barclay said.
Ashworth said vaccine distribution plans unveiled this week by the Biden administration expand the locations for vaccine and provide more outreach.
Oglesby asked Ashworth what he would tell President Joe Biden about the administration’s plan.
“The first thing I’d tell him is: Nice job on the plan,” Ashworth said. “It’s scientific. It uses data. Everything I read in there, I found myself kind of nodding. Yes, I would do that.”
Ashworth said he liked plans for local distribution but would emphasize that aspect even more – especially for underserved populations. While he said he supports stadium events, he said for seniors and other groups, “Use local, trusted people to get it done.”
The doctors at UPMC were bringing the common message, assuring those who called in that the vaccine is safe and uses technology that has been tested for years. Nor should they be very concerned about recently identified new strains of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
“It’s exceptionally unlikely that, even with some changes in the virus, the vaccine will go from ‘highly effective’ to ‘completely ineffective,’” Yealy said. “It is very likely it will offer you protection – particularly from the most severe form of the disease.”
Experts will be tracking variants and keep the public informed about changes in vaccine recommendations, Snyder added.
When a caller asked if they should wait for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine that is up for approval soon, Yealy said the new vaccine and another in the works are not expected to be more effective or have fewer side effects than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines now available. The new vaccines, however, may speed up distribution in the coming months.
Yealy encouraged patience as the vaccine rollout continues.
“The most important thing is: Be practical about your expectations but don’t lose your enthusiasm for getting that vaccine.”
Snyder noted the achievement in developing an effective vaccine.
“It’s an absolute miracle of science that, within one year of identifying a new infection, as in a new virus, we have not only developed a vaccine but tested the vaccine on tens of thousands of people and then distributed millions of doses,” Snyder said.
