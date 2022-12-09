JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – While cases of respiratory illnesses are stressing health care facilities around the country, local hospitals have not seen an overload, leaders say.
“We are always busy this time of year,” said Dr. Elizabeth Dunmore, chief medical officer at Conemaugh Health System. “I’d say it’s a very typical seasonal variation.”
The combined surge of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and COVID-19 is being called a “tripledemic.”
Nationally, it has hit children especially hard. The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association have asked the federal government to declare an emergency to support hospitals because of what they called “an alarming surge of pediatric respiratory illness.”
Despite the increases over the last few weeks, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber’s chief medical officer says the situation is still manageable.
“We are certainly not seeing a surge in any of those,” Dr. David Csikos said.
Area UPMC hospitals are also handling the situation, said Dr. David Burwell, chief quality officer of UPMC Altoona, UPMC Bedford, UPMC Somerset and UPMC Western Maryland.
“We are seeing an uptick in respiratory illness in our communities,” Burwell said. “We have been able to treat the needs that people have.”
All three leaders say the current increase in illness is primarily from influenza and RSV. They say COVID-19 admissions have been relatively stable.
At Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, the number of COVID-19 inpatients has ranged from five to 15 since April, Dunmore said.
Windber’s COVID-19 situation has also remained steady, but Csikos warned that may be changing. Nationally, COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped by 27% in one week to reach 4,650 admissions. He notes, however, this is well below the peak of 21,525 admissions for a week in January 2022.
Moreover, Csikos said, the hospital is not encountering as much severe illness as earlier in the pandemic.
He stressed the importance of vaccines in preventing both influenza and COVID-19.
“A flu vaccine is still the best way to avoid getting influenza,” he said.
Even though most healthy adults experience only mild symptoms and recover quickly from the flu and RSV, Dunmore stressed it’s important to prevent spreading the viruses. Influenza can lead to severe illness in older adults, while RSV primarily strikes children.
“It’s still appropriate to wear a mask if you are in a situation you feel would warrant that,” she said. “Certainly, if you have the symptoms of fever and cough, stay home and stay away from people.”
