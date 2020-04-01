State Correctional Institution at Phoenix

Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel attends the formal dedication of the State Correctional Institution at Phoenix on Friday, June 1, 2018, in Collegeville.

Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said Wednesday that a second state prison inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.

Both inmates who have tested positive for the virus are incarcerated at SCI-Phoenix in Montgomery County, Wetzel told reporters during a conference call Wednesday morning.

The DOC reported the first positive test on Sunday and imposed a quarantine of the entire state prison system in response. The second positive test result came back late Tuesday night, Wetzel said.

Mark Pesto is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter at @MarkPesto.

