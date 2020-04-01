Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said Wednesday that a second state prison inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.
Both inmates who have tested positive for the virus are incarcerated at SCI-Phoenix in Montgomery County, Wetzel told reporters during a conference call Wednesday morning.
The DOC reported the first positive test on Sunday and imposed a quarantine of the entire state prison system in response. The second positive test result came back late Tuesday night, Wetzel said.
Check back for more information on this developing story.
