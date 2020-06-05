Field trips are a hallmark end-of-the-year experience for Divine Mercy Catholic Academy students, teacher Megan Gordon said.
But due to the COVID-19 pandemic the students had to miss out on the adventures promised to them.
Because of this, the administrative team at the school decided to use a little creativity and technology to take the students on unique trips over the past week.
“We really wanted to make this happen for our kids even if it meant doing so virtually,” Gordon explained.
This year, each grade picked a location and joined together on Zoom to enjoy the journey.
Gordon said some went to exoctic locations, such as the fourth-grade class who virtually traveled to Borneo to learn about biomes, while others stayed a little closer to home.
For example the sixth-grade students took a tour of Kennywood Park, where they learned about the history and got to expereince the rides.
Other students virtually visited zoos to get an up-close look at the animals, while the third-grade class traveled back in time.
Using Scholastic News, the students went to the 1600s to experience the era from the viewpoint of a child living at that time.
“During these times of social distancing, it was nice to see classmates and friends and reconnect on a fun educational field trip,” teacher Ryan Woodruff said.
He was able to attend three trips with his students this year, and his daughters, who are in second grade and 3-year-old pre-k, got in on the fun as well.
Woodruff said his second-grade daughter traveled to the San Diego Zoo in California, where she was also able to participate in a variety of educational games and arts and crafts.
His younger daughter visited an animal farm which introduced her to a number of animals there, he added.
“Her favorite was the donkey,” Woodruff said. “She was able to take her experience at the farm and draw a donkey to the best of her ability. She was able to share what she learned, and show her donkey craft, to her friends in a Zoom meeting.”
Gordon explained that the virtual field trips were part of an effort to keep the school experience as normal as possible, despite the situation going on with the virus.
During the time learning from home, Divine Mercy has been attempting to make the days of learning from home “as normal as possible.”
Holding these virtual trips was part of that effort, Gordon said.
