Several projects have been completed at Divine Mercy Catholic Academy, including new coats of paint and updated security measures.
“We’ve been working diligently,” Divine Mercy West Associate Principal Rose Batzel said.
At both campuses, maintenance employees have been sprucing up the buildings.
This includes exterior painting, the cafeteria/gymnasium being redone in the school colors and both Our Mother of Sorrows and St. Benedict churches making improvements to the grounds.
“Being off all this time has allowed our maintenance staff to catch up on some things,” Batzel said.
Improvements don’t stop there.
“We are most especially pumped about the new security,” Batzel said.
The schools have had new security cameras installed in the entrances and in various other areas.
Administrators plan on creating “security vestibules” for the east and west campuses as well.
Batzel described these as areas for visitors to enter upon accessing the school without immediately being inside of the building.
The hope is to have these constructed before school starts on Aug. 26.
However, the number of visitors allowed this school year will be limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That and several other precautions are being implemented as part of the school’s health and safety plan.
Batzel explained that Divine Mercy has acquired fogging machines for cleaning, students and faculty will have their temperatures taken before entering the buildings and there are custom-made desk shields being created.
Additionally, students and teachers will be asked to wear masks, the facilities will be cleaned multiple times a day and class sizes are being reduced to between nine and 16 students per room.
Because of the reduced classes, more teachers are going to be hired to accommodate this adjustment.
“We’re taking this pretty seriously,” Batzel said.
Over the past few weeks, an administrative team made up of representatives from both campuses has been working on this plan and it’s nearly complete.
Batzel said it should be adopted in the next two weeks.
Another project nearing completion is Divine Mercy becoming a one-to-one school.
This means all the teachers and students will have devices issued to them and the internet at the facilities is being upgraded to handle the increased usage.
If the school ever had to go back to a remote learning format, it would be ready, Batzel said.
Funds for all these improvements came from a number of grants, “generous donors” and federally supported Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.