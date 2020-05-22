Divine Mercy Catholic Academy donated 1,000 protective masks to the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona on Friday, May 22, 2020. In addition, sixth graders wrote more than 50 thank you cards to veterans for their service to our country. Pictured are Blaise Shontofski, 10, and Jude Shontofski, 6, Divine Mercy Catholic Academy student representatives, along with Matt Shontofski, police officer for James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center, and Mary Jo Podratsky, associate principal at the academy.