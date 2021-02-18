Leaders in both District 5 and 6 are confident their boys and girls basketball teams are prepared to meet the universal face-covering certification policy the PIAA adopted during its board of directors Zoom meeting on Wednesday.
“I like to be proactive,” said District 6 Chairman Bill Marshall, the superintendent at Penn Cambria School District.
“Everybody knew there was going to be one set of rules for the regular season and another set of rules when we went into jurisdiction of District 6 and PIAA.”
The PIAA Postseason COVID-19 Universal Face-Covering Certification form must be completed prior to the state playoffs.
Both Districts 5 and 6 – like most districts across the state – opted to follow the same guidelines for their respective tournaments, even though the PIAA hadn’t required such action at the district level.
‘Following the PIAA’
“We’re following the PIAA,” said District 5 Chairman Paul Leonard, the athletic director at Shade High School and treasurer of the PIAA Board. “The same documents that the PIAA will use in the state tournaments, we will be using for the District 5 Tournament. I believe every district in the state is doing the same except District 7, the WPIAL. They already had something in place that is very similar, so instead of having everyone redo it, they’ll use what they have in place.”
According to the PIAA form, all coaches, athletes, cheerleaders and spectators must wear masks or face-coverings unless they receive a certified exemption. In November, Gov. Tom Wolf updated the state’s universal mask mandate to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Individual schools must list all players or coaches who have “obtained an individual medical exemption, specific to their individual health condition, from wearing a mask as per Section 3 of the Updated Order of the Secretary of Pennsylvania Department of Health Requiring Universal Face Coverings,” the form states.
Proper wearing of masks over both the mouth and nose are to be enforced more strictly during the playoffs.
A Postseason COVID-19 Screening Form also is “to be completed on the day of the event and presented to the game manager.”
“The bigger issue is the waivers,” Marshall said. “We’re going to ask each school to certify which student-athletes have been granted the waiver so that we have that on record.”
‘Wanted to be consistent’
Marshall said District 6 officials established a rapport with member schools, which has enabled the district to navigate through uncertain times during fall and winter schedules impacted by a global pandemic.
“We have been talking about it from the outset,” Marshall said of the postseason policies.
“We’ve been communicating with the athletic directors. The ADs did a great job this winter sports season and a lot of the leagues decided how they were going to handle the governor’s mandate, the masking policy and the waivers.
“We just wanted to be consistent,” he said. “We wanted to mirror what our member schools would be expected to do once they hit the state playoffs.”
Marshall said the District 6 playoff dates, to be released on Friday, will include many single games rather than the traditional pre-pandemic doubleheaders or tripleheaders.
“Everything is going to be ‘singleheaders’ so we don’t have to worry about clearing gyms and deep cleansing (in between doubleheader games),” Marshall said.
The higher seed will host the playoff games. Marshall said the championship games will be played at neutral sites, though past championship game locations such as Mount Aloysius College or St. Francis University will not be used this year.
‘Championship sites’
Marshall said the District 6 has made inquiries to member schools with the largest gymnasium seating capacity, which would allow more participants and fans to be part of the title games.
Attendance is 10% of capacity, based on Gov. Tom Wolf’s guidelines for indoor events.
“We also have to look at how many team personnel each team is reporting,” Marshall said. “We have the game personnel.”
District 6 playoff ticket sales will be online only, he said.
“We’re going to allow the home schools to livestream for free unless as part of their livestream they have paid advertising,” Marshall said. “The games will be viewable by all of the fans of those schools.”
Leonard said District 5 teams with the higher seed will host games until the final round.
“Windber has the largest capacity as the biggest venue in District 5 and will host the championship games,” Leonard said.
