People aren’t able to come together to make music, but there’s no stopping them from sharing their love for it.
In response to the stay-at-home order, the Johnstown Symphony Chorus has launched its Meet the JSO Chorus Series on Facebook and it’s giving people an opportunity to learn more about the members of the chorus.
“This came out of us trying to still be in the consciousness of our patrons without the ability to make music right now,” said Jeff Webb, director of the JSO Chorus.
“We decided that it might be a good time to be able to allow people to learn about the individuals in the organization and for members to get to know one another.”
Recorded videos are being posted at www.facebook.com/Johnstownsymphonychorus on Mondays.
The videos feature Webb interviewing members, and talking about why they are a member of the chorus, what music means to them, what their experience has been like singing with the chorus and how they are using music to help them cope during this pandemic.
“We started releasing the videos last week and right now we have enough videos and interviews for another two or three weeks,” Webb said.
He said at the moment he is hand picking chorus members to interview who he thinks have interesting perspectives and backgrounds to share.
“The longer this goes on the more randomized it will get,” Webb said.
He said through doing the interviews he’s found that everyone is missing being in the same room with one another.
“We’re not physically in the same room but these interviews are giving us a little sense of camaraderie because someone might be going through what I’m going through,” Webb said.
“So really there’s two things – the general information of who that person is and trying to share that but also the coping mechanisms because we all are having to go through this.”
For more information, visit www.johnstownsymphony.org or email Webb at jwebb@johnstownsymphony.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.