For at least two weeks, no victims of domestic abuse have sought emergency shelter at the Women’s Help Center in Johnstown. There have also been very few phone calls to the agency by those seeking comfort and protection.
“That’s unheard of,” Deb Wilson, the center’s director, said.
The slowdown is likely an unintended result of Pennsylvania’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, which began with recommendations for people to remain at their residences unless necessary and turned into a full statewide stay-at-home order on April 1.
That, in many cases, has left victims alone with their abusers – all day, every day – limiting their opportunities to find enough privacy to contact anybody who can assist them, Wilson said.
She thinks the scope of the abuse currently occurring will not be realized until the shelter-at-home order is lifted and victims can, once again, get away from their abusers – if only for a few minutes to make a phone call.
“My concern is – and there’s no way to document this to find out what really is going on – but the most critical of my concerns is that individuals can’t call for services because they’re under the supervision of their abuser, who controls their behavior, who controls everything,” Wilson said. “And there’s no free time or way to get away from them to make those calls for help.
“We’ve never experienced this low of a call volume or of a demand for shelter. And I’m really concerned that once these bans are lifted that the additional casualties of this whole situation are going to be domestic violence victims. That’s my biggest concern.”
Help is available
The center’s permanent shelter, which can temporarily house 35 people, is closed due to the pandemic.
But victims in need of protection can be provided a place to stay at a secret location. They are encouraged to call the center’s hotline at 800-999-7406.
The staff is also considering other options, such as establishing a text number for victims to use if they can get away from their abusers long enough to send a message. Wilson said those in need of services can also set up fake Facebook accounts and contact the center.
Victims can reach out to police or go to live with family or friends, although that could be complicated due to the stay-at-home order and how the coronavirus spreads from person to person.
“Can you go to another family member’s house? Yeah,” Johnstown Police Department Chief Robert Johnson said. “Something like that would be beneficial, as long as they’re willing to let you come in.
“Any time you’re changing the environment you’ve been existing in, you’re potentially bringing in a risk or taking a risk out. It seems everything we’re being told and everything we’re seeing is – for stability and environment – things pretty much stay status quo.”
PDFs still offered
Protection-from-abuse orders can be obtained through the court system during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If anyone is being abused by either a current or former intimate partner or a close blood relative, they can still go to the courthouse, file for a protection-from-abuse order at the prothonotary’s office,” Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said. “There is no charge to file one. There’s no filing fee at the time that it is filed.
“I would encourage people to continue to use that as an appropriate tool if you are being abused.”
Neugebaurer said resources are still available and that he encourages “victims to be strong, stand up to the abuse, notify the authorities, and to break the cycle as much as possible.”
“There is nothing in the emergency orders that takes away a victim’s ability to get either medical attention, police intervention, get a protection from abuse,” Neugebaurer said.
“There is nothing in the orders that really changes any of that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.