Mass at St. Benedict Church in Johnstown is postponed until further notice after the Rev. Antony Sudherson tested positive for COVID-19, Altoona-Johnstown Diocese officials said Saturday.
Sudherson is in quarantine, as is the Rev. David Peles, of St. Benedict parish.
The church is set to undergo additional sanitation and all members of the congregation are reminded to wear masks and socially distance.
"The diocese offers prayers to Father Sudherson, Father Peles, and the entire St. Benedict parish family," a release from the diocese said. "May God grant healing and comfort to all those affected by the coronavirus pandemic."
Additionally, the obligation to attend Sunday and Holy Day Masses remains waived by Bishop Mark Bartchak.
Sunday service from St. John Gualbert Cathedral in Johnstown is broadcast live at 11 a.m. on WATM ABC 23 and rebroadcast at 9 p.m. on Atlantic Broadband channel nine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.