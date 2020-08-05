An individual who attended the 4 p.m. Mass at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Johnstown on Saturday has tested positive for COVID-19.
The parish is cleaning inside its activity center where weekend services have been held since public liturgies resumed in mid-June, according to a statement released by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown on Wednesday.
Diocese officials did not provide the person’s name.
“Please join Bishop Mark Bartchak in praying for the individual who tested positive for COVID-19,” the diocese said in the statement. “May the Lord provide healing and comfort to all those who are impacted by this pandemic.”
Weekday Masses are still being celebrated in the church building, located at 120 Barron Ave.
“In continued alignment with public health guidelines, the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown requires all clergy and parishioners to wear masks at all Masses and practice physical distancing,” the diocese said.
