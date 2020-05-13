The Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown plans to begin a phased reopening of churches this weekend following a complete closure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting on Saturday, parishes can reopen church buildings for private prayer with seating restrictions that provide safe social distancing space between individuals. Masks must be worn at all times.
Other safety precautions to prevent the spread of the virus will also be required.
Public Masses and the sacraments will not be permitted at this time.
Masses were originally suspended on March 17 and all church buildings were closed on April 1.
“The closing of churches and suspension of the public celebration of Mass and the sacraments were necessary precautions taken for the health and safety of everyone,” Bishop Mark Bartchak wrote at proclaim.dioceseaj.org. “But the opportunity has come to begin reopening our churches and restore sacramental life in stages.”
The diocese plans to continue reopening in three additional phases – celebrating the Sacrament of Reconciliation, distributing Holy Communion outside of Mass, and resuming the celebration of public Masses.
Bartchak asked parish pastors and administrators to develop plans for reopening the churches that include establishing occupancy limitations and a schedule for daily cleaning and frequent disinfecting.
“In order for this reopening to be successful, I am requesting and urging that all of you, the faithful Catholic people of our diocese, will continue to abide by the directives in place to combat the spread of COVID-19,” Bartchak wrote.
“These directives include frequent hand washing, disinfecting, physical distancing, wearing a mask, and abiding by limits on occupancy in places where people wish to gather.
“I hope that you will be careful and thoughtful in your determination about returning to church for personal prayer and the sacraments. In particular, I urge you to think about others and not just your own needs and desires.
“Remember that the clergy and laity should be able to visit to your home. So, those who are currently sick or are at greater danger from the coronavirus need to refrain from coming to the churches at this time. Ask the clergy to come to you.”
