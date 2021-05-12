Parishes in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown will resume regular activities beginning on Memorial Day, May 31, per a directive from Bishop Mark Bartchak that will lift COVID-19 mitigation guidelines.
Outdoor picnics and festivals will be allowed on church properties.
Activities such as offertory processions, using hymnals and other materials, and filling holy water fonts will be permitted. Confessionals may be used, but only if there is adequate ventilation.
Wearing masks will still be required during Masses and other indoor activities, including school, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Statewide mitigation efforts will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. on May 31, although indoor mask rules will remain in place.
The diocese closed all buildings in April 2020 when the novel coronavirus was first hitting the region. Churches and other buildings have opened with phased mitigation rules in place since then.
“I am grateful to all who have been diligent in taking the necessary precautions that have enabled Catholic schools and parish churches to remain open,” Bartchak said in a prepared statement. “Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, people have talked about ‘being in this together.’ That care for everyone must continue in a proactive way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.