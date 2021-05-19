The Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown has issued updated COVID-19 directives and protocols that will go into effect beginning with vigil Masses for the Solemnity of Pentecost on Saturday evening.
A dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday and Holy Day Masses still remains.
However, parishioners, priests, deacons and liturgical ministers will no longer be required to wear masks during services, but nonvaccinated people are “strongly encouraged” to continue using face coverings, according to a statement issued by the diocese at https://proclaim.dioceseaj.org/ongoing-response-to-covid-19-in-the-diocese-of-altoona-johnstown.
All pews may now be used in church with no spacing requirements. Altar servers, lectors, song leaders, musicians and choirs now may sit together.
The use of hand sanitizer is encouraged, but the cleaning of pews and other hard surfaces between Masses will be discontinued. Hymnals, worship aids, holy water fonts and collection baskets are permitted. The Holy Eucharist will continue to be offered; the Precious Blood will not be.
Mitigation protocols have been in place throughout the pandemic.
“The observance of these safety measures has been of real benefit,” according to a statement issued by the diocese. “At the same time, health experts are indicating that certain precautions should continue to be observed, even as some may be reduced or removed altogether.
The diocese also wanted to “remind everyone of the responsibility that we have for ourselves and for the care and well-being of others with whom we interact at home, at work, while shopping, and even when we gather for prayer and worship in our parishes.”
