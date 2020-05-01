The Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona–Johnstown and the City of Johnstown are among the organizations that are encouraging people to participate in Bells Across Pennsylvania Day, an event sponsored by the Pennsylvania State Mayors’ Association.
Individuals, businesses and houses of worship are asked to ring bells for three minutes on Sunday, beginning at 7 p.m, as a salute to first-responders, healthcare workers, and employees in other life-sustaining jobs, including at grocery stores and pharmacies, who have served their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bishop Mark Bartchak invited all parishes to ring their bells.
“We appreciate the dedication of so many workers who are putting themselves at risk to serve and care for others during this difficult time,” Bartchak said. “These everyday heroes deserve our heartfelt gratitude and respect. We salute them, and we continue to pray for their health and safety.”
Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic is asking city residents to “honor their hometown heroes, rally with other Pennsylvanians on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battlefield, and show resolve to restore their local businesses and civic life to their former prominence.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.