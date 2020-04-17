Issuance of emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits began Thursday in line with the federal government’s interpretation of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, Gov. Tom Wolf announced.
Emergency payments include a supplemental increase for March and April and will be distributed to current SNAP households as a one-time issuance on a staggered schedule, starting Thursday and continuing through April 29. The payments will be placed directly onto recipients’ EBT cards.
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service to issue emergency payments that will increase households’ current monthly payment up to the maximum benefit amount for each household size.
DHS had sought permission to issue an additional benefit equal to a household’s monthly payment to all SNAP households, but was denied.
The maximum monthly benefit amount is $194 for a one-person household, $355 for a two-person household, $509 for a three-person household, $646 for a four-person household and $768 for a five-person household.
“This pandemic is creating economic strains for many Pennsylvanians,” Wolf said, “and we are doing all we can to help the 1.8 million Pennsylvanians who use SNAP to keep food on the table have a little flexibility to make additional grocery purchases and reduce trips to the grocery store. I hope it will help ease circumstances for Pennsylvanians during this difficult economic period.”
DHS is continuing to process SNAP applications and benefit renewals throughout the public health crisis. Emergency SNAP applications can be expedited and issued in five days. Pennsylvanians can apply for SNAP online at www.compass.state.pa.us/compass.web/Public/CMPHome.
