JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Although the 943 new COVID-19 cases in Tuesday’s Pennsylvania Health Department update were higher than recent days, the report showed a continued downward trend.
Even with Tuesday’s additional positives, the state’s rolling seven-day average dropped to 818 cases a day, marking eight consecutive days with fewer average cases.
One week ago, the average dropped below 1,000 cases a day for the first time since August. A month ago, the seven-day average was 3,696 cases a day.
Five of the region’s eight counties had new-case reports in single digits Tuesday. Somerset County added five cases, Bedford County added two, Blair County added seven, Indiana County added eight and Clearfield County added six.
Elsewhere in the region, Cambria County had 10 new cases, Centre County had 20 and Westmoreland County had 25.
All eight counties added at least one death among 64 new deaths statewide.
Westmoreland County had three additional fatalities, Cambria and Clearfield counties had two and Somerset, Bedford, Blair, Indiana and Centre counties had one each.
Combining Tuesday’s reports from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows 8,517,805 Pennsylvanians have been fully vaccinated. Providers have administered 21,902,466 doses, including 3,699,440 boosters.
