coronavirus

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Although the 943 new COVID-19 cases in Tuesday’s Pennsylvania Health Department update were higher than recent days, the report showed a continued downward trend.

Even with Tuesday’s additional positives, the state’s rolling seven-day average dropped to 818 cases a day, marking eight consecutive days with fewer average cases.

One week ago, the average dropped below 1,000 cases a day for the first time since August. A month ago, the seven-day average was 3,696 cases a day.

Five of the region’s eight counties had new-case reports in single digits Tuesday. Somerset County added five cases, Bedford County added two, Blair County added seven, Indiana County added eight and Clearfield County added six.

Elsewhere in the region, Cambria County had 10 new cases, Centre County had 20 and Westmoreland County had 25.

All eight counties added at least one death among 64 new deaths statewide.

Westmoreland County had three additional fatalities, Cambria and Clearfield counties had two and Somerset, Bedford, Blair, Indiana and Centre counties had one each.

Combining Tuesday’s reports from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows 8,517,805 Pennsylvanians have been fully vaccinated. Providers have administered 21,902,466 doses, including 3,699,440 boosters.

Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Here is the latest COVID-19 data for March 15, 2022, from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day new cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 10 2 34,429 26,445 714 548 69 53 130,192
Somerset 5 1 18,645 25,386 397 541 20 27 73447
Bedford 2 1 10,933 22,830 272 568 28 58 47,888
Blair 7 1 29,538 24,245 602 494 64 53 121,829
Indiana 8 1 17,330 20,613 349 415 61 73 84,073
Clearfield 6 2 19,179 24,199 334 421 46 58 79,255
Centre 20 1 34,928 21,509 346 213 66 41 162,385
Westmoreland 25 3 79,351 22,743 1,357 389 126 36 348,899
Region 83 12 244,333 23,315 4,371 417 480 46 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 943 64 2,770,778 21,643 43,909 343 5,727 45 12,801,937

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you