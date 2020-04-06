Coronavirus numbers continues to climb, with 1,470 new confirmed patients, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Monday.
That brings the statewide total to 12,980 in 65 of 67 counties. The department also reported 12 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide fatalities total to 162.
The number of cases in Cambria County held steady at seven.
Monday’s report marked the second consecutive decline in the rate of new daily cases. On Saturday, there were 1,597 new cases, up from 1,404 new cases on Friday’s report. On Sunday, the number of new cases was 1,493.
During a virtual press briefing Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine both expressed cautious optimism with the lower numbers, but warned that the outlook has not changed significantly.
“It’s good news,” Levine said. “Whenever we have a plateauing or even decrease in terms of the numbers of new cases, I consider it good news.
“However, it’s way too early to tell if we are seeing a true plateau in the numbers of new cases.”
Fewer new cases does not mean the virus is going away, Wolf stressed.
“We are still growing at an alarming rate,” he said. “Every single day, more and more people get sick and more and more people are dying.”
Later in the briefing, Wolf said the stay-at-home order may be showing positive results.
Asked if the order would be extended beyond April 30, he said: “It’s too early to tell, but to this point, it seems to be making a difference … The surge may not be as great as once anticipated. That’s our fervent hope.”
Compliance with the stay-at-home order and other social distancing measures will not only save lives, but it could hasten the end of restrictions, the governor said.
“A surge is coming,” Wolf said. “When and how bad that surge is, really depends on all of us – what we do.”
Both Levine and Wolf were wearing cloth masks when they first stepped to the podium. Both emphasized Wolf’s request for all Pennsylvanians to wear cloth masks in public.
Philadelphia leads the state with 3,611 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up by 476 since Sunday. The city’s death total of 28 remained unchanged.
Allegheny County has 642 cases, the most in western Pennsylvania. Allegheny’s total is up by 37 since Sunday, and its death total remains at four.
Indiana County jumped to 17 positive cases, adding four on Monday. Westmoreland County’s total increased by 10 to reach 157. Fayette added two to reach 29, and there have been two deaths among Fayette residents with positive COVID-19 tests.
Other area county numbers remained unchanged, including Bedford, four; Blair, five; and Clearfield, seven.
There are 70,874 Pennsylvania patients who have tested negative to date.
Levine said the state’s total includes 598 health care workers and 518 long-term care residents with coronavirus.
She announced the state has contracted with Emergency Care Research Institute, a Philadelphia-area nonprofit doing business as ECRI. The research consulting organization will help with the COVID-19 response across the state, particularly in long-term care facilities, Levine said.
The experts will be able to review infection control plans and practices, even doing video tours of facilities, she said.
