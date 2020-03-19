The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has banned visitors at all state centers, state hospitals, youth development centers and youth forestry camps, a measure designed to slow the spread of coronavirus.
The restriction will remain in place “until guidance from public health professionals changes,” DHS said in a statement announcing the new policy.
Exceptions to the restriction include visits of medical necessity, visits by probation departments or legal counsel and visits by family or clergy approved by the facility director. Any visitor permitted will be screened for health concerns upon his or her arrival.
Where possible, staff at the centers and hospitals are facilitating the use of telephones and video technology to help residents stay in touch with relatives, according to DHS.
One of Pennsylvania’s four state centers, which serve individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism, is located in Ebensburg. Other state centers are located in Venango County, Snyder County and Luzerne County.
Pennsylvania has six state hospitals, including Torrance State Hospital in Westmoreland County. The hospitals provide comprehensive psychiatric treatment and substance abuse services to people with mental illnesses.
The state has three youth development centers, all in central or eastern Pennsylvania, and two youth forestry camps, one in Luzerne County and one in Huntingdon County. Those centers and camps “provide treatment, care and custody services to Pennsylvania’s most at-risk youth,” according to DHS.
“The Wolf administration is committed to serving vulnerable populations every day, and that commitment will not waver in the face of an emergency,” DHS Secretary Teresa Miller said as she announced the restriction.
