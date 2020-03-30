The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections has implemented a quarantine of the entire state prison system in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Corrections Secretary John Wetzel announced Monday.
The quarantine went into effect at 10 p.m. Sunday, said Wetzel, who described the move as “essentially forced social distancing” and said it was “in the best interests of our employees and our inmates.” Earlier Sunday, the DOC reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case, that of an inmate at SCI-Phoenix in Montgomery County.
“We must take this step to contain the virus to one facility and to keep it from spreading throughout the system,” Wetzel said. “I don’t want to wait until we have several cases in our system to act. We’re taking this proactive measure now.”
Wetzel said inmates will be fed in their cells and will be afforded out-of-cell time for video visits, phone calls and law library access. All inmate movement is to be controlled to conform to health officials’ social distancing guidelines.
“We realize this is an inconvenience for staff and the inmates, but again we are doing this to protect everyone’s wellbeing,” Wetzel said.
Since Saturday, the DOC has been using SCI-Retreat near Wilkes-Barre as its only intake point for new male inmates and parole violators, a move that was designed to keep COVID-19 from entering the state prison system for as long as possible. New male inmates and parole violators now undergo a 14-day intake quarantine period at SCI-Retreat, then are sent to SCI-Camp Hill near Harrisburg for classification and evaluation.
“This change in how we receive newly sentenced inmates and parole violators will reduce the number of ways individuals enter our system,” Wetzel said when that move was announced. “With this plan, moving forward, only one facility will be involved, greatly reducing the ways the virus can enter our system.”
The DOC houses nearly 44,600 inmates in its 25 state prisons.
Some steps being taken by the DOC to reduce the state prison system’s population include:
• working with the state parole board to maximize releases;
• reviewing parole detainers for individuals in county jails and state prisons;
• expediting the release process for any inmate with a pending home plan;
• reviewing inmates who are beyond their minimum sentences;
• reducing the number of reentrants in halfway houses;
• and giving each released inmate a medical screening and referring him or her to a doctor when appropriate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.