HARRISBURG – Democrats in the General Assembly are incensed that Republicans in the state House didn’t disclose to them that a member had tested positive with coronavirus.
Some Republicans also feel the information should have been more widely disclosed.
House Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny, said Thursday that he’d been unaware that a House member had tested positive for coronavirus and said that if he tested positive for coronavirus, he’d disclose it publicly.
“I do think all members should follow the same protocol,” he said.
Turzai made the comments after the House voted 110-92 against a proposal put forth by Democrats to adjourn until June 8 to allow legislative leaders to come up with a plan for testing members and setting rules for disclosure when a lawmaker tests positive.
State Rep. Andrew Lewis, R-Dauphin, announced Wednesday that he’d tested positive for coronavirus on May 18 and learned the results two days later. Lewis said he hadn’t been to the Capitol since May 14, the day before a Reopen PA rally was held on the steps leading up to the Capitol.
Lewis said that every lawmaker and staff member who he’d come into close contact with was notified.
But Democrats said that none of their members were told and that since lawmakers interact with each other, both on the House floor and in smaller committee meeting rooms, they should have been told.
“While we are pleased to learn that this House member seems to have recovered, it is simply unacceptable that some House Republicans knew about this for more than a week and sat on that knowledge,” said state Rep. Frank Dermody, D-Allegheny, the House Democratic Leader.
House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, said that leadership only alerted people identified as having been in close contact with Lewis over concerns about violating his medical privacy rights.
State Rep. Kurt Masser, R-Northumberland, the House Republican Caucus administrator, said Republican legislative leaders didn’t inform more people about Lewis testing positive for coronavirus over concerns about violating medical privacy rules.
“Attorneys were consulted throughout the process,” he said.
State Rep. Brian Sims, D-Philadelphia, called that the suggestion that medical confidentiality rules would bar legislative leaders from informing other members if a lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus “a gross mischaracterization” of medical confidentiality laws.
State Rep. Kevin Boyle, D-Philadelphia, said he wanted the attorney general to determine if the House Republican leaders had violated the law by failing to tell the other lawmakers that Lewis had tested positive for coronavirus.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro said that there was no indication that the Republican legislative leaders had done anything criminal, though he said the lack of transparency was disappointing.
“It is critical that public officials lead by example and demonstrate common decency during this crisis by following public health guidelines and being transparent with their colleagues and the Department of Health,” he said. “Failure to act with this decency puts others at risk and extends the period of time we must fight this pandemic.”
State Rep. Garth Everett, R-Lycoming, is the chairman of the state government committee, of which Lewis is a member.
Everett said he didn’t know another House member had tested positive for coronavirus until Wednesday when he got a call from a Democratic colleague about it.
Everett said that, in retrospect, he had noticed that Lewis had stopped coming to committee meetings in person, which is somewhat odd considering Lewis represents a district close to the Capitol.
“I never really thought about it,” Everett said, adding that he hasn’t put himself in quarantine or gotten tested.
He said he thinks members ought to disclose publicly if they test positive for coronavirus.
State Rep. Russ Diamond, R-Lebanon, was one of the individuals told to quarantine due to exposure to Lewis. He was one of the speakers at the Reopen PA rally on May 15.
“I don’t believe I was ever in any danger and took action with an overabundance of caution,” Diamond said.
Diamond said that Democrats have been overreacting to the revelation.
“It is unfortunate Democrats have chosen to politicize and toss around hyperbole rather than working with us to steer Pennsylvania back onto a proper course.”
Both chambers in the General Assembly have enacted special rules allowing members to vote remotely but some members have continued to attend voting sessions in person.
Masser said that all lawmakers should understand that if they are going to the Capitol or anyplace else in public, they are accepting a level of risk that they may be exposed to coronavirus.
“They all know where they were going” when they traveled to the Capitol, he said.
State Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence, said he’s continued to show up at the Capitol because he feels it’s important to help him do his job effectively.
“We have a job to do,” he said.
“We have a right to know,” said state Rep. Chris Sainato, D-Lawrence. “A lot of people were really shook up” when they learned that a fellow lawmaker had tested positive and other lawmakers weren’t informed, he said.
Sainato said that Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine had a videoconference with House Democrats on Wednesday afternoon to answer their questions about their possible exposure.
Sainato said that he was never in particularly close contact with either Lewis or Diamond.
