The first Indiana County coronavirus death is also the region's first long-term care facility resident to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19 disease, the state Department of Health reports.
Wednesday's report included infection and mortality data for nursing homes and personal care homes for the first time.
The report shows no COVID-19 positive tests among long-term care facilities in Cambria, Somerset, Bedford or Blair counties.
The Indiana County resident who died was among 11 confirmed cases in two facilities in the county, the report shows.
The individual was among 63 new deaths, statewide, in Wednesday's health department update. A total of 647 Pennsylvanians with confirmed coronavirus infections have died.
There were 1,145 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 26,490.
Residents of long-term care facilities have accounted for 324 deaths, about half the state total, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine noted in the daily press briefing.
There have been 3,316 cases confirmed in 297 long-term care homes across Pennsylvania.
Counties hold steady
In this region, Somerset County has one new confirmed case for a total of 14, and Bedford County's count shot up by four to reach nine COVID-19 cases. Bedford has had one death. None of the cases were in nursing homes.
Westmoreland County added six more cases and five more deaths. Totals are now 237 positive for coronavirus, including 11 deaths. The county has reported 68 cases and 11 deaths among residents at four long-term care facilities.
Cambria County held steady with 14 cases and one death. Indiana County's total cases remained at 43. Blair County added one to reach 12 total cases. Clearfield County remains at nine cases, including one in a long-term care resident.
Fayette County's report was unchanged with 58 cases, including three deaths. One of the deaths and three of the cases are from one long-term care facility.
The newly compiled nursing home and personal care home data was the result of a “deep dive” by the health department and the Department of Human Services, Levine said.
“We continue to work closely with these facilities to provide infection control support and personal protective equipment,” she said.
'Vulnerable communities'
While the state is committed to providing needed supplies and equipment, Levine said everyone can help protect nursing home residents.
“We all have to continue our social distancing efforts,” she said. “The Pennsylvanians who provide care to this community and the residents in long-term-care living facilities need you to stay home to stop the spread of this dangerous virus, COVID-19, in Pennsylvania.”
During previous briefings, Levine had said the state is trying to compile information on racial and ethnic infection and death rates.
Although that information has not become available, Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced work to address disparities during the economic recovery.
“The lieutenant governor (John Fetterman) will be chairing a new health disparity task force that will work to identify short- and long-term consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in our vulnerable communities,” Wolf said, adding that the task force will coordinate with county and local officials.
“Working with leaders, we can better ensure that nobody is left out as we start to recover from this crisis,” Wolf said.
