Debbie Zapola (left), of Johnstown, stands outside The Atrium on Main Street in downtown Johnstown on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, flashing handwritten messages to her mother, Sylvia Brisko, a resident of the senior living community. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Zapola is unable to visit with her mother at the personal care home.
Debbie Zapola and Sylvia Brisko
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
FERGUSON[mdash] Janet Eileen, 63, of Daisytown died unexpectedly Monday morning May 25, 2020 at her residence. She was born October 5, 1956 in Altoona a daughter of the late John Walter and Marjorie Ruth (Krape) Bigelow. She married Raymond Eugene Ferguson in January of 1978 in Winchester, V…
Nancy Carole, 78, of Hastings, Pa. (Askew-Houser, Inc., Ebensburg, Pa.)
Josephine A., 76, Johnstown (Hindman, Frankstown Rd.)
Most Popular
Articles
- Chip Minemyer | Penn State player with Johnstown ties says he was target of racial slur at Ohio gas stop
- PHOTO GALLERY | ‘I think we did the right thing’: North Star holds abbreviated graduation ceremony
- High school graduation will be ‘a moment to remember’
- Wolf: Clearer guidelines on life in green phases coming later this week
- Cresson man accused of striking woman with chair leg while high
- CDC issues guidelines for schools to reopen
- Conemaugh nurses ‘adjust’ to new role with COVID-19 patients
- PIAA board endorses county-by-county restart upon Gov. Wolf's approval
- Region still awaits green light: Cambria, Somerset remain in yellow phase
- Mike Mastovich | Johnstown's Britt embraces new YMCA director role
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.