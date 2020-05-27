The Atrium | Daughter Mother Visit | COVID-19 Restrictions

Debbie Zapola (left), of Johnstown, stands outside The Atrium on Main Street in downtown Johnstown on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, flashing handwritten messages to her mother, Sylvia Brisko, a resident of the senior living community. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Zapola is unable to visit with her mother at the personal care home.

 Thomas Slusser

