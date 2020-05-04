The marinas at Prince Gallitzin State Park in Cambria County are set to reopen Friday under the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ new plan to reopen some facilities at state parks and state forests.
“As the weather turns warmer,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said, “DCNR anticipates even greater numbers of people will be looking for opportunities to be outdoors – to connect with nature and exercise for good health. As staffing allows and with the appropriate protocols in place to ensure safety, we are working to reopen our state parks and forests so that Pennsylvanians can realize all of the benefits associated with being outdoors.”
All facilities at state parks and state forests have been closed since mid-March in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing guidelines put in place to slow the spread of the virus.
Nine state parks in Pennsylvania with large bodies of water have marinas that will reopen Friday, including Prince Gallitzin State Park, located near Patton. The centerpiece of the park is the 1,635-acre Glendale Lake. Shoreline mooring sites will also be available there.
Also on Friday, at least one restroom in each day use area at each state park and state forest in Pennsylvania will reopen. Additional cleaning protocols will be in place, according to DCNR, which asked restroom users to continue practicing social distancing.
Other parts of DCNR’s phased reopening plan are guided by the red-yellow-green schema contained in Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan for reopening Pennsylvania. Counties in the red phase of that plan remain under a stay-at-home order; in counties in the yellow phase, nonessential businesses will be allowed to reopen while following safety guidelines, but “aggressive mitigation” measures will remain in place.
Twenty-four counties in the northern half of the state will enter the yellow phase of the plan on Friday; the rest of the state, including Cambria and Somerset counties, will remain in the red phase until to-be-determined dates in the future.
According to DCNR’s reopening plan, offices and campgrounds in state parks and state forests in yellow counties will reopen to the public on May 15. Cabins in those state parks will not reopen until June 12 in order to give staff time to clean them and get them ready to be used.
Offices, campgrounds and cabins in red counties will remain closed. All programs, events and large gatherings at state parks and state forests in red counties are canceled at least through June 15.
Trails, lakes, rivers, streams, forests, roads and parking areas statewide can still be accessed for passive and dispersed recreational activities such as hiking.
