Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, shares information about the COVID-19 vaccination at the In This Together Cambria booth and helps, from left to right, Daebreon Natta, 8, K'driana Kelly, 3, and Leelisha Brandon, 3, brother and sisters of Johnstown, play a falling disk game during Juneteenth celebration at Central Park in downtown Johnstown on Thursday, June, 17, 2021.